Julie Andrews Breaks Disappointing News to ‘Princess Diaries’ Fans

Julie Andrews has confirmed that she will not return as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 3, ending hopes that the beloved actress would reunite with Anne Hathaway for the long-awaited sequel.

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Andrews, 90, discussed the decision during a recent interview with TODAY while promoting a new book she created with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton. She explained that the story has moved forward without her character and that the filmmakers now need to focus on Mia Thermopolis, Hathaway’s character.

“I’m not going to be in it,” Andrews said. She explained that the story now belongs to Princess Mia. She then added that she feels it has become too late for her to return.

“I think the story is slightly different, and I’m not quite sure how they’re dealing with that. But it’s too late for me to do it. I think the story has to continue in Princess Mia. It’s her story. It’s not really mine.”

‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Won’t Have Julie Andrews

Andrews played Queen Clarisse in the first two Princess Diaries films. The original movie arrived in 2001 and introduced Hathaway as Mia, an ordinary teenager who discovers that she belongs to the royal family of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia. Andrews returned for The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in 2004.

The third film remains in development, with Hathaway set to reprise her role as Mia. Adele Lim will direct the new installment. The project will continue the story of Mia as she navigates life as Genovia’s queen. Disney has not yet announced a release date, however.

Her absence will mark a major change for the franchise. Clarisse served as Mia’s grandmother and mentor in the first two films. Andrews brought the character a regal but warm presence that helped define the series.

While The Princess Diaries 3 will move ahead without Queen Clarisse, Andrews has not ruled out supporting the film from the sidelines. Her decision leaves Hathaway to carry Mia’s next chapter as the franchise enters a new era without one of its defining stars.