Julia Roberts’ Husband Shares Rare Photo Of Their Son And He Looks Just Like Dad

It’s always interesting to see how celebrity kids end up looking, and Julia Roberts’ husband Dan Moder recently gave fans a rare look at their 15-year-old son. So, does Henry look more like his movie star mother or his cameraman father?

Moder’s Followers Remark On Son’s Resemblance To Dad: ‘I Thought This Was An Old Pic Of You!’

Moder took to Instagram to celebrate his son’s birthday. “this kid is game… up for anything… amazed he is my boy. stoked. 15 today. Love you,” he captioned a photo of a younger Henry hitchhiking while holding a skateboard.

Fans and friends commented their birthday wishes and amazement at how much Henry has grown. Actor Chad Lowe wrote, “Looks like you at Malibu Park!” Fans agreed, with many commenting on how similar father and son look.

“I totally thought that was a #fbf of you!” someone wrote. Another commented, “I thought this was an old pic of you! 15?!! Wow.” Others left their birthday well wishes under the photo: “Happy Birthday Henry ! Enjoy Your Day with Love and Have Some Fun.”

Another Rare Look At Roberts’ Children

Moder and Roberts rarely share photos of their children, which is what makes this photo of Henry so interesting. Moder recently shared a photo of twins Phinnaeus and Hazel in honor of their 17th birthday.

“these rabble rousers,” Moder wrote under a picture of the twins having breakfast. “17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood.” He and Roberts are dedicated to keeping their children largely out of the spotlight—so dedicated that according to Roberts, their kids don’t really understand how famous their movie star mother is.

Roberts’ Kids: ‘Are You More Famous Than Taylor Swift?’

In a 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Roberts said, “I don’t think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]. I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’ And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am.'” The kids even asked Roberts, “Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?”

Roberts and Moder keep their children out of the public eye, but Moder’s recent Instagram posts have given fans a rare look at Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry, letting them see just how much the kids look like their famous parents.

