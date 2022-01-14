Video Disputes Julia Fox’s Claim That Restaurant applauded After Kanye West Photoshoot

Kanye West has been making waves with his latest flame, actress Julia Fox. While the couple appears completely enamored with each other, many are calling this relationship a PR stunt of massive proportions — and for good reason.

Fox And West’s Whirlwind Romance

After the pair’s second date, Fox penned a first-hand account of the night for Interview, describing every aspect. The essay quickly went viral, with many laughing at the strangeness of the evening, and Fox’s enthusiasm for West’s weird behavior.

The two saw a play, got dinner, and then returned to Fox’s hotel room where West “had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” the actress shared. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

A Reddit Post Disproves Fox’s Claim That “Whole Restaurant…Cheered”

While many thought that was the weirdest part of the evening, a recent post to Reddit shows something even stranger. In Fox’s piece for the magazine, she describes the pair’s dinner at NYC hotspot Carbone. “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined!” Fox said. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

However, the Reddit post shows that that was far from the truth. Captioned “I think you guys will find this pretty funny,” the video shows West photographing Fox while people dine in the restaurant. No cheering; in fact, no one was paying attention to the couple at all.

A Huge Publicity Stunt?

The video just makes it seem more likely that the relationship is a publicity stunt. First off, West has been publicly begging his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to take him back. His about-face with a new girlfriend seems strange after all his comments about his marriage ending.

Secondly, many are questioning why Fox would write an essay completely detailing the pair’s evening out together. While no one can accuse West of being a private person, this rivals any of the oversharing he and Kardashian used to do.

The couple was recently seen stepping out together in Los Angeles, even engaging in some very public PDA for the waiting paparazzi. While most are writing this off as a PR relationship or some misguided attempt to make Kardashian jealous, sources close to the couple insist it’s the real thing.

“They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely,” a source claimed earlier this week. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

