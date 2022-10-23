Judy Greer Got Better Advice From Her Costume Designer Than Her Doctors About Menopause, So She Started A Company

Judy Greer wasn’t feeling like herself. Only in her early 40s, the actress couldn’t explain the brain fog and extreme fatigue she was experiencing. She did what most people would do—she visited several doctors in hopes of receiving a diagnosis. However, when the only solutions the doctors had were to prescribe prescription drugs, birth control pills, and even Prozac, Greer sought other advice. The answers to her problems came from a surprising place.

Where Can Middle-Aged Women Go For Advice?

The symptoms Greer was experiencing began while she was working on the FX show Married. The actress just wasn’t feeling like herself on set and had a side conversation with the show’s costume designer. Although Greer wasn’t seeking advice at the time, this casual chat would be a turning point for the actress.

While speaking with the costume designer, Greer shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she finally realized her hormones were changing due to her age. “[The costume designer] was like, ‘Oh, honey, how old are you? Your hormones are all over the place. You’re going through this hormonal change, like a big shift,’” shared the actress. “And I was kind of like, ‘No’—I think at the time I was maybe like 40 or 41—‘no, not yet.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh yes, just you wait.’ And at first, I was kind of annoyed with her. And then I started doing research. And I started realizing, yeah, she’s right.”

Including Women In Their 40s In The Conversation

Judy Greer began to realize that women in their 40s are often invisible. No longer young and youthful but not quite at the menopausal stage, women’s changing bodies in midlife are often left out of conversations. Greer is changing that with Wile, a women’s naturopathic supplement brand.

Wile offers supplements for hormonal changes. These supplements include blends for hormonal wellness, stress relief, and curbing emotional eating. Other products are designed specifically to respond to hormonal imbalances. Greer swears by the supplements and takes them daily.

Greer, a founding partner of the company, has been taking the supplements for over a year now. Since beginning the regiment, she says she’s noticed a huge difference in her hormonal changes. “I’m not only a part of the company, but I’m also a customer, too, which is really important to me,” Greer says. “I don’t really want to lend my name to things that I don’t believe in.

Women in their 40s need to be part of the conversation. Greer is shining a light on this important stage of life for women with Wile. As Greer says, “There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be as vibrant and important and happy and successful and confident as we were when we were in our 20s and 30s.”

