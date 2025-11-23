Judy Garland’s Daughter Reveals Her Thoughts About ‘Wicked’ Films

Judy Garland’s youngest daughter, Lorna Luft, has nothing but praise for the Wicked films’ cast and crew.

While attending the Red Diamond 95th Anniversary Gala at The Pierre Hotel in New York City on Nov. 20, Luft spoke to E! News about the Wizard of Oz spinoff films.

“You know, I am so pleased for everyone on Wicked,” the Wizard of Oz icon’s daughter stated. “I think that [director] Jon Chu is amazing. I think Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande] and everybody in that film, they are a separate entity. And they have their own story and their own visit with Oz.

Upon mentioning Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, Luft said, “Everyone affected by going to Oz and joining the Oz family is quite remarkable.”

She further thanked the author behind the Oz novels. “I think we all have one person to thank, and that’s L. Frank Baum for writing the books.”

When asked whether she planned to see the second film, Luft added, “Absolutely, yes!”

Wicked, which is the film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical, follows the story of the Wicked Witch of the West’s backstory, and she became the best friend of Glinda the Good Witch right before the start of The Wizard of Oz. Wicked For Good is the second half of the story.

Judy Garland’s Daughter Also Recalled Seeing ‘The Wizard of Oz’ For the First Time

Continuing to reflect on her family’s connection to The Wizard of Oz, Lorna Luft recalled seeing the 1939 film for the first time.

“I remember that when I first saw it I was quite small,” she said. “I didn’t see it on a color TV, so I didn’t quite [understand], but I understood those monkeys, and I got hysterical.”

Luft then said, “My mom was in New York, and she called and she got a hysterical child on the phone saying, ‘The monkeys took you to New York?!’ And she said, ‘I’m never letting the children see that movie without me ever again.'”

Garland was 16 years old when she starred as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz. Her rendition of “Over the Rainbow” earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Song. It also became her signature song.

Garland appeared in 34 featured films between 1936 and 1962. She died from an accidental barbiturate overdose in 1969. She was 47 years old.