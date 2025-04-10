Judy Garland’s Daughter Believes ‘Wizard of Oz’ Icon Would Have Loved ‘Wicked’

Months after Wicked made its theatrical debut, Lorna Luft, the daughter of the late Wizard of Oz icon Judy Garland, revealed she would have thought of the musical.

While speaking to People during the opening night of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on Broadway, Luft wasn’t sure which Wicked song her famous mother would have loved.

“I have no idea,” she shared while at the premiere. “But she would’ve loved it.”

Judy Garland starred as Dorothy Gale in the 1939 adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s fantasy novel The Wizard of Oz.

Wicked offers a different perspective on the Oz tale. The story follows two witches, Elphaba and Glinda, as they learn the importance of friendship and love. The two characters are also known from The Wizard of Oz.

The first film was released in November 2024, and the second film will make its theatrical debut later this year.

The Wizard of Oz role propelled Garland’s career and helped her land other famous roles. This includes her performance in 1954’s A Star Is Born, which also earned her various awards, such as a Golden Globe.

Tragically, Garland died unexpectedly in 1969, days after celebrating her 47th birthday.

Along with Lorna, Garland’s other children are Liza Minnelli and Joey Luft. Lorna and Joey are from Garland’s marriage to her third husband, Sidney Luft. Liza is from the actress’ marriage to her second husband, Vincente Minnelli.

‘Wicked’ Star Ariana Grande Recently Reflected on Her Being Inspired By Judy Garland

While promoting Wicked, Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the film, opened up about being inspired by Judy Garland.

“I used to sit in front of the TV in my little gingham dress and study Judy Garland’s movements,” Grande recalled. “How she held herself, and even how she interacted with Toto. My first memory of performing was likely imitating her.”

She further shared, “I’ve always been fascinated by sounds, tones, and accents.”

Just after receiving her Oscar nomination for the Wicked role, Grande took to her Instagram to share a throwback snapshot of herself wearing the famous Dorothy Gale dress.

“I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise,” she wrote in the post. “I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari, who sat and studied Judy Garland singing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ just before the big, beautiful bubble entered.”

“I’m so proud of you, tiny,” she then added.