Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Requests Judge to Exclude Cassie Ventura Hotel Assault Video From Trial

Disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has requested that the judge overseeing his upcoming trial exclude the March 2016 video of him assaulting Cassie Ventura at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

ABC News reports that the defense stated in the request that CNN, which first obtained and posted the video last spring, “altered, manipulated, sped up, and edited” the footage. They believe the clip is “wholly inaccurate” and “inadmissible.

Defense attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, wrote in a filing this past November, “The more complete footage of the incident – in contrast to the government’s sensationalized CNN cut – contradicts the government’s presentation.”

However, CNN previously stated it never altered the video. It also did not destroy the original copy of the footage, as Combs’ defense claims.

The defense has also asked the judge to hold a hearing so that a forensic analyst would testify that the video is “not a fair and accurate reflection of the actions depicted.”

Diddy previously issued and deleted an apology for the incident, claiming it occurred during one of the “darkest times” of his life. “I f– up,” he declared. “I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuse.”

The raper, who is now in prison, also stated that his behavior in the video was inexcusable. “I take full responsibility for my actions in this video,” he continued. “They’re disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help.”

Diddy claimed that he went through therapy after the hotel incident. “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I am truly sorry.”

Diddy has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Legal Team Also Requested the Trial Be Delayed By Two Months

Along with trying to exclude Cassie Ventura’s assault video, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has requested his highly anticipated trial to be delayed by two months.

The trial is set to start on May 5.

USA Today reports that the motion was filed earlier this week in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Diddy now faces a total of five counts in his federal grand jury indictment. A superseding indictment filed on April 3 charged him with two additional counts. One charge of sex trafficking and one of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs’ legal team previously considered requesting a two-week delay for the trial. However, they shared in the new filing that a two-month delay would allow the rapper the “necessary time to prepare his defense” for the recent indictment.

His lawyers also wanted to resolve an issue with evidence regarding an additional accuser. They further stated there’s “substantially new conduct alleged in the indictment.

The legal team believes prosecutors had the evidence before the indictment was issued.

“Under these circumstances… we cannot, in good conscience, go to trial on the scheduled date,” the request reads. “This is a problem that the government has created, yet it opposes our reasonable request.”