It Doesn’t Look Like Judd Nelson Has Ever Married: Here’s What We Know About His Relationships￼

Judd Nelson cemented himself as an ’80s teen icon thanks to two classic Brat Pack films released in 1985: The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire. He went on to appear in movies such as New Jack City (1991), Airheads (1994), and Billionaire Boys Club (2018), among others.

Despite his mainstream success, Nelson remains guarded about his private life. Here’s what we know about Nelson’s dating history and marital status.

His Last Reported Relationship Was With Sheila Lussier

Lussier is an actress best known for films like Strange Wilderness (2008) and Hookers Inc. (2006). She and Nelson were reportedly involved between 2003 and 2005. They reportedly met at the Rainbow in Hollywood, but very little is known about their relationship.

He Was Reportedly Engaged To Shannen Doherty In 1993

Doherty is known for shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed. She and Nelson co-starred in Blindfold: Acts of Obsession (1994), a TV movie in which a woman becomes sexually involved with her psychiatrist.

Doherty was engaged to Max Factor makeup empire heir Dean Jay Factor at the time, so it’s hard to be sure of the exact nature of her relationship with Nelson, but it’s reported that they were romantically linked.

A major incident hit headlines in 1993, while the pair was reportedly dating. According to the Associated Press, Nelson and Doherty were seated on the patio of a Dallas restaurant, close to the patio of an adjacent restaurant.

Allegedly, Nelson teased a woman, Kim Evans (who was seated on the other restaurant’s patio), about not having acted in any popular movies lately.

Accounts vary about whether the reported physical contact between Nelson and Evans was intentional or inadvertent. According to alleged witnesses, Nelson “deliberately kicked” Evans. Others had a different take on it and said Nelson “accidentally struck her” when he scaled a railing between the two establishments.

Doherty’s dad reportedly said that Doherty told him Nelson was drinking “and lost his coordination” when attempting to scale the barrier.

Evans reportedly suffered cuts inside her mouth as a result of the altercation. Police charged Nelson with misdemeanor assault for kicking her in the head.

Nelson Reportedly Dated Loree Rodkin From 1985 To 1988

Rodkin is an American jewelry designer based in LA. She has also designed homes and worked as a talent manager for celebs like Brad Pitt and Robert Downey, Jr.

She wished Nelson a happy birthday on Instagram in 2018.

He Reportedly Dated Tabitha Stevens

Stevens is an adult entertainer working with adult magazines like Cheri and Hustler. The timeframe of their relationship is unclear. Stevens tweeted a link to a picture of them together on her Twitter in 2011.

For Actor Judd Nelson lovers. – http://moby.to/zx28r2 — Tabitha Stevens (@Misstabstevens) June 2, 2011

Like many celebrities, Judd Nelson seems to want to keep his personal life, including whom he is dating, far away from the inquisitive eyes of the media and the public.

Determining whether his relationships with the women he has been seen with are casual or if he was actually wooing them is hard to do based on the scant reliable information we have.