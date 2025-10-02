judas-priest-cancels-upcoming-concert

Judas Priest and Alice Cooper canceled their upcoming October 8 show in Wichita, Kansas, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

Videos by Suggest

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the October 8th performance is cancelled,” Judas Priest wrote on Instagram. “All tickets can be returned at point of purchase; all digital tickets will be automatically refunded. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the band added.

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

The news follows another cancellation from Judas Priest and Alice Cooper’s tour late last month.

The rock icons’ September 21 show at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, was postponed due to “severe weather,” the venue announced on Instagram. On their website, the venue attributed the postponement to the “continued threat of lightning heading our way tonight.”

The veteran rockers kicked off their co-headlining tour the previous week at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

The 22-city Alice Cooper and Judas Priest North American tour, produced by Live Nation and supported by Corrosion Of Conformity, will conclude on October 26 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX.

Judas Priest Teases New Music for 2026

Meanwhile, Judas Priest is set to record new music in 2026.

In a recent interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill discussed the possibility of a follow-up to the band’s latest album, Invincible Shield, released in March 2024.

“There’s plans to go back into the studio in the new year,” Hill told Erickson. “So when it’ll be released, I don’t know. It’s a long process. We’re in no rush either, so it’ll be a while. But the recording is gonna happen, it looks like, next year.”

When asked if they’ve started writing new music on the road, Ian said, “I know Richie [Faulkner, Priest guitarist] has. He’s got quite a few ideas together, yeah. So we’ve got a head start there.”

Hill also revealed some loose touring plans for the upcoming album…

“Well, that’ll happen as well. Obviously, if you have an album, you have to go out and tour with it. So, yeah, that’ll happen too.”