Joshua Jackson Breaks Silence Nearly a Month After James Van Der Beek’s Death

Weeks after James Van Der Beek passed away, Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson has finally broken his silence.

During his appearance on Today, Jackson spoke about Van Der Beek’s death and how it has impacted him.

“I think it hits ina variety of different ways,” he said about processing his longtime friend’s passing. “For me as a father now, the enormity of that tragedy hits me in a very different way than just as a colleague, so I think the processing is ongoing.”

Continuing to reflect on Van Der Beek, Jackson said he’s been thinking about the late actor’s life and his legacy over the past few weeks.

“He became what we used to just call a ‘good man,’” he said about Van Der Beek. “A man of the kind of belief, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace, an unbelievable partner and husband, right?”

Jackson then said, “Just a real man who showed up for his family and a beautiful, kind, curious, interested, dedicated father. And so while on the one hand that’s beautiful and I think he did lead a very good life and he was a good man, it is also the tragedy of that loss for his family is enormous.”

Jackson Honors Van Der Beek With New Cancer Screening Partnership With AstraZeneca

To Honor Van Der Beek, Jackson has teamed up with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on a public service announcement promoting cancer screening.

The PSA features the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty.

“I didn’t realize the number is 65% of people in our age cohort haven’t gone out and gotten tested,” Jackson stated. “Haven’t started the conversation. That’s where the idea started. I also liked that they wanted to do something that was a little bit light because this is not a fun conversation. It’s kind of scary.”

He then encouraged men to visit getbodychecked.com to view providers in their area.

“I think the testing and screening has gotten better,” Jackson pointed out. “But it’s also true that the earlier you find something, the better your possible outcomes are. “And I don’t know about the guys that you know, but the guys that I know, guys don’t like to talk about this.”

The actor then admitted that men don’t like going to the doctor or dealing with health “stuff.”

“There are a lot of ways in your life, that stiff upper lip thing can be helpful,” he added. “But in this, it’s not helpful at all.”