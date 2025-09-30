Josh Hartnett Involved in Car Crash, Hospitalized

Actor Josh Hartnett is currently recovering after he was in a car crash involving a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) patrol vehicle last week.

According to a statement by the RNC, the incident occurred at the intersection of New Cove Road and Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 25. The actor was traveling home from the set of a Netflix series with another man.

Hartnett appeared to be a passenger in the vehicle.

Both Josh Hartnett and the man were taken to a nearby hospital following the car crash with minor injuries. The officer involved in the accident was also taken to the hospital for observation.

“RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to, or immediately following the collision,” the statement added. “Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.”

Josh Hartnett Is Starring in an Untitled Netflix Show

The actor has been working on the untitled Netflix show over the past month.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 1, Netflix shared details about the new series.

“A hard-bitten fisherman discovers that his hometown is being terrorized by a mysterious creature,” the description reads.

Along with Josth Hartnett, others starring in the series are Willow Kean, Ruby Stokes, Rohan Campbell, and Kaleb Horn.

Hartnett previously starred in the film Fight or Flight, which made its debut this past spring. The actor spoke to PEOPLE about that role and how he did his own stunts.

“I was bruised from head to toe. Yeah, head to toe,” he explained. “I mean, it feels good to be able to really throw yourself into something physically and have it turn out the way that this has turned out. It makes it all worth it.”

He further pointed out, “It was very, very full workout days leading up to this because it was nonstop. Once we started filming, we had five weeks to put the whole thing down, and there were seven big fight sequences.”

“So every couple of days we were doing another one [stunt], and I did my own stunts,” Hartnett added. “So I had to be in pretty good shape. But then also had to learn the choreography, working with an amazing stunt team, and we all just threw it together.”