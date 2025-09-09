Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun and Actress Debby Ryan Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Debby Ryan announced over the weekend that she and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are expecting their first child.

The Jessie star took to Instagram to share a series of photos showing off her baby bump. “dun&dun +one,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Fans quickly took to the comment section to celebrate the exciting news.

“So thrilled for you and Josh!” one fan wrote. “Sending you lots of love and good vibes!”

Another fan wrote, “Finally, the 22nd pilot.”

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun first dated from May 2013 to September 2014 before calling it quits. However, they resumed their relationship not long after and got engaged in December 2018. They were married one year later.

As of March 2023, the couple has lived in Columbus, Ohio.

Josh Dun Previously Said His Marriage to Debby Ryan Was Different From What He Expected It to Be

During a 2022 interview with Kenny Sipes, Josh Dun spoke about his marriage to Debby Ryan, noting it was different from what he expected it to be.

“I always tried to envision what marriage would look like from when I was a kid,” he explained. “And it never really looked quite like this. When I was young, I felt like my parents were just so grown up.”

He then said, “Debby and I are just kids. We live in an adult house and decorate it like kids and do kid stuff in it. We couldn’t sleep the other night, so we just hung out in the kitchen, jumped around, and ate snacks.”

Noting he bet his parents probably did the same thing, Dun said he never saw that kind of behavior from them. “[I] never knew this is what marriage could be like,” he pointed out.