Josh Duggar Set To Be Sentenced In Two Weeks, Here’s What He Could Face

Josh Duggar has received a sentencing date after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography in December. Duggar will receive his sentence on April 5, and here’s what he’s facing.

How Long Could Duggar Be In Prison?

The former reality star was charged in federal court with two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography and was found guilty on both counts. Even though he was found guilty on both charges, Duggar will only be sentenced on the count of receiving, due to the fact that possession is considered a lesser offense under federal law.

Duggar, who has been held at the Washington County Jail since his conviction, is facing up to 20 years in prison and fines that total up to $25,000. However, his lawyers are not giving up just yet; they have asked the judge for a new trial, claiming the government failed to show evidence that proves Duggar knew the content he received featured minors.

The prosecution responded by saying that Duggar is not entitled to a new trial because the evidence presented was “clear and overwhelming.” The judge presiding over the trial has not responded to the defense’s request, but it’s unlikely he will grant it; he denied their previous two requests for dismissal. The judge will also be the one in charge of deciding Duggar’s sentencing, so it is up to him to decide if Duggar will receive a full 20-year sentence and the hefty fine.

Duggar’s Aunt Slams Him On Social Media

While most of the Duggar clan are staying silent on the subject, some family members are speaking up. Duggar’s aunt, Deanna, seemed to call him out in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I was told a completely different story about a certain family member!” she wrote. “I saw the truth on my local news! So sad!!!”

In addition to Duggar’s 2021 conviction, he has been accused of sexual assault and child molestation dating back to 2002. It’s unknown how severe Duggar’s sentence will be, but based on the crimes he has been convicted of and the accusations against him in the past, it’s fair to assume he will receive a lengthy prison sentence.

