Jordyn Woods Reveals Shocking Weight Loss In Skin-Tight Cash Dress

Jordyn Woods is sharing her staggering weight loss and pulling a bit of a Kim Kardashian by rocking a currency-print dress. The 24-year-old model and entrepreneur, once a sidekick to Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner, is fresh from an Instagram update marking her weight loss achievements, with the photos coming as side-by-sides and showing her “journey.”

Posting for her 12 million followers, Woods used the photos to promote her rising FrstPlace fitness brand, even revealing she’d been sent the images by her team.

Jordyn Woods Highlights Impressive Weight Loss

Woods was already making weight loss headlines after her 2019 cheating scandal, after which she was reported to have dropped 30 pounds. The SECNDNTURE founder, having since confirmed she revamped her unhealthy lifestyle after tragically losing her father to cancer, shared a curvier shot of herself in jeans, a crop top, and a jacket on the left, contrasted a slimmed-down version of herself in a tight dress to the right.

While the heavier photo showed some belly, Woods is slim waisted in the right-hand-side snap. Here, the star wore a short-sleeved and clingy cash-print number, plus a sleek bob haircut as she leaned against a counter.

See The Transformation Below

Marking her photos “BEFORE” and “AFTER,” Jordyn Woods told fans: “Sheesh, I got this photo sent to me by the @frst.place team and I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn’t happen overnight! I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully this can inspire some of you!”

The model confirmed the whole thing began with both “mental and emotional work,” adding that the “physical came with it.”

Leading into a plug for her brand, Woods ensured fans are “signed up” for FrstPlace, with the photos seemingly the impetus for a new challenge for FrstPlace users, who are this month getting an app.

“For me, transformation was a gradual change from the inside out. I want you to experience all that FRSTPLACE represents in mind, body, and spirit. That’s why we are launching our first ever CHALLENGE with FRSTPLACE!” the caption continued.

The post, which attracted a like from singer Willow Smith, also brought in praise from Kylie Jenner’s photography Amber Asaly. Leading the way in the comments is mom Elizabeth Woods, who called it “Such a journey!” as she showered her daughter with love.

Meanwhile, former BFF Kylie Jenner is fronting media outlets for confirming her second pregnancy and debuting her baby bump.