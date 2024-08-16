jordan-chiles-breaks-silence-on-olympic-bronze-medal-controversy

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles broke her silence about the Olympic bronze medal she was awarded – and then stripped of – at the Paris Games earlier in the month.

In a statement shared Thursday on social media, the 23-year-old gymnast said she is “overwhelmed by the love” she’s received. She also says she “will make every effort to ensure justice is done.”

This comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled her victory in the women’s floor final last Monday incorrect. Afterward, she was stripped of the bronze medal.

Jordan Chiles Reacts to Bronze Medal Decision

“I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG, and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time,” Chiles shared on Thursday, Aug. 15. “While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away.”

“I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.”

Chile also called the decision one of the more “challenging moments” that she has faced.

“I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career,” she continued.

“Believe me when I say I had had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others. And I will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

Gymnasts’ Medal Stripped After Inquiry

Chiles competed in the women’s floor final on August 5. In hopes of earning her first individual medal for these games. Upon the initial scoring judges seemed to think the performance wasn’t enough to place. And Chiles would end up coming in fourth. This prompted her coach, Cecile Landi, to submit an inquiry asking for a recount. The results gave the gymnast enough points to come in third place.

She ended up besting Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, a move that infuriated the Romanian National Team enough to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport the next day.

On August 10, Chiles was officially stripped of her bronze medal in the floor exercise after a judge for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in favor of two Romanian gymnasts Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who initially finished in fourth and fifth place in the final before Chiles’ score was changed.

“The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms Jordan Chiles in the Final of the women’s Floor exercise was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline provided by article 8.5 of the 2024 FIG Technical Regulations and is determined to be without effect,” the ruling stated.

USA Gymnastics said it did not become aware of the case until 9 August, which it said was two days past the deadline to submit objections related to panelists. USA Gymnastics claimed this was because Cas sent case filings to “incorrect email addresses”.