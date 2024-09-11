jon-bon-jovi-convinces-woman-not-to-jump-off-bridge-in-shocking-video

Most people know Jon Bon Jovi as the superstar artist responsible for hits such as “It’s My Life,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” and “Bed of Roses.” But recently Bon Jovi starred in a different role: being a lifesaver.

According to TMZ, the rock star was in Nashville, Tennesse shooting a video for one of his new songs. Amid the shoot, the artist noticed a woman attempting to jump off a bridge.

Jon Bon Jovi Helps Save Womans Life

“Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi had the magic words to help one woman in distress Tuesday evening … seemingly convincing the stranger not to jump off a bridge,” TMZ wrote.

“The “It’s My Life” singer was filming a music video for his song “People’s House” on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Music City around 6 PM when JBJ noticed a woman in need of help.”

Star Has Experience With Crisis Intervention

Here’s where the plot thickens even more. Jon has experience handling people amid crises. Through his organization. Which came in handy in helping the woman avert disaster.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Bon Jovi routinely deals with people in crisis from hunger to homelessness, among other issues, through his work with his foundation, the JBJ SOUL FOUNDATION,” TMZ added.

“He has extensive training in speaking with individuals experiencing a crisis. But he did what anyone would have done in that situation.”