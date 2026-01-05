JoJo Siwa Just Changed Her Name

New year, new Siwa. In staggering news to… her fans, I suppose, JoJo Siwa has changed her name.

JoJo Siwa, real name Joelle Joanie Siwa, came to prominence being on Dance Moms, where Jojo Siwa was a fitting name. It’s a cute girly name, which paired perfectly with the huge bow she’d wear on her head at the time.

However, since 2024, we’ve been witnessing a rebrand in real time. Out of nowhere, she dropped “Karma,” with a music video that screamed “I’m not a little girl anymore.” Love or hate JoJo Siwa, she has since made it very clear that she’s paving her own way in the industry.

2025 only solidified her new self. She went on Celebrity Big Brother UK, where she found her current boyfriend, Chris Hughes.

With all this context out the way, it only makes sense that she changed her name to reflect her more mature persona. And honestly, I don’t hate it.

JoJo Siwa Changes Her Name Back To Her Original One

That’s right, JoJo Siwa is now known on TikTok as Joelle Siwa, which is simply her real name.

With this name change, Joelle has abandoned the last remnant of her Dance Moms ‘little girl’ persona. She wants to reflect her more mature self, and going forward with her real name will do just that.

It appears that Joelle Siwa has other plans for 2026, too.

On New Year’s Eve, Joelle Siwa uploaded to TikTok, hinting that she’s got lots planned for 2026. “What a year it is ahead,” she captioned the video of her saying she’ll be back “like a boomerang” in the new year.

Her fans noticed the name change, however, and have very mixed reactions.

“WHO the hell is Joelle Siwa,” wrote one, echoing a shock held by many.

“wdym Joelle? aren’t u Jojo Siwa? anyways happy new year everyone,” questioned another.

“Ooh you’ve rebranded -good for you! Happy new year JoJo, I hope you have a great 2026,” wrote a third, getting what’s going on.

“People dying over a new name, not realising it’s actually her name,” laughed one more.