JoJo Siwa Causes Internet Uproar Over Her Rendition Of Kim Carnes’ ‘Bette Davis Eyes’

Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa caused an internet uproar after posting her rendition of Kim Carnes’ 1981 hit song “Bette Davis Eyes.”

In the rendition video, JoJo was seen with a new curly hair bob. “After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal,” she wrote in the TikTok post featuring her rendition. “I’m undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not… Would you want me to?!!! If you would, I’m thinking maybe of this week?”

@itsjojosiwa After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal…. I’m undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not…. Would you want me to?!!!🤍 if you would, I’m thinking maybe end of this week? ♬ original sound – JoJo Siwa

Unfortunately for the reality TV star, critics quickly pounced on the opportunity to give their honest, brutal thoughts.

“Another win for the deaf,” one critic wrote in the post’s comment section.

Another critic then stated, “Why are you threatening to stream new songs?”

However, JoJo Siwa’s fans were also quick to praise her for the rendition. “The live performance was amazing,” one fan declared. “And I’m sure the studio version will be just as great! Definitely release on Spotify!”

Fellow fans also encouraged Siwa to release the song on streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. “HELLO? This needed to be put on Spotify yesterday,” one noted.

Kim Carnes Seemingly Shades JoJo Siwa Over the Song Cover

As JoJo Siwa continued to receive backlash over her “Bette Davis Eyes” cover, the song’s original singer, Kim Carnes, had some thoughts about the rendition.

In a since-deleted TikTok post, Carnes shared a clip of the “Bette Davis Eyes” music video. “There is a difference between singing a song… And embodying it…” she wrote in the post’s caption, per E! News. “I’ve always believed authenticity is what makes music timeless.”

“I’m forever grateful to be the voice behind this one… Bette Davis Eyes,” Carnes added.

Although she didn’t address if she intended to shade JoJo Siwa, the post was made just two days after the Dance Moms alum released the rendition clip.