John Wheeler, Actor in Many ’70s TV Shows and Movies, Dead at 95

John Wheeler, a prolific actor whose career spanned film, television, and stage, has died aged 95.

Johanna Wheeler, his daughter, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. The star died on February 6 at his Claremont home in California. He died of cancer.

Born Johnnie Lee Wheeler Jr. on June 20, 1930, in Corsicana, Texas, Wheeler earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of the Pacific in 1952 and then served in the U.S. Army before pursuing a career in performance.

Wheeler built a reputation as a dependable character actor with an extensive resume. Initially, he made an early mark in television with a memorable appearance on NBC’s Star Trek: The Original Series. There, he portrayed the Tellarite politician Ambassador Gav in the season 2 episode “Journey to Babel.” The role became a standout among fans of the iconic sci-fi series.

John Wheeler Led A Very Extensive Career

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Wheeler appeared in numerous popular TV shows. His credits included Green Acres, Bonanza, The Brady Bunch, The Odd Couple, Mission: Impossible, and many others. This marked him as a familiar face on American screens.

Wheeler’s film work also included supporting appearances in Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here (1969) to Apollo 13 (1995).

He also showcased his musical talents early in his career, performing in Broadway musicals such as The Happiest Girl in the World, Kean, Café Crown, and Sweet Charity. Wheeler even appeared in a 1971 choreographed McDonald’s commercial, “Grab a Bucket and Mop,” where he sang and danced as a restaurant manager.

Wheeler was married to his wife, Helen, from 1959 until her death in 2013. He is survived by his daughter Johanna, sons Christopher and Timothy, and his grandson Brandon.

Industry peers and fans alike remembered Wheeler as a versatile performer who worked steadily across genres for decades. He is leaving behind a rich legacy of memorable roles and performances.