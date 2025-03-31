John Wayne’s Famous Granddaughter Jennifer Shares Gorgeous New Selfies

Country music artist Jennifer Wayne, granddaughter of the iconic John Wayne, just proved that charm runs in the family with some show-stopping selfies that had fans tipping their hats.

Videos by Suggest

The Runaway June’s bandmate just reminded us all how to slay a denim look—with a killer selfie snapped in the perfect car lighting (who needs a ring light when the sun’s free?). Rocking a pastel plaid headband to keep her blonde locks in check, she served up soft glam with pink lipstick that screamed Spring. Her denim button-up was unbuttoned just enough to tease a dainty gold pendant necklace, while dangly gold leaf earrings topped off the effortlessly Easter vibes.

“Blue Jean baby,” Wayne captioned the post.

Of course, Wayne’s over 63,000 Instagram followers rushed to the comments, clearly loving the denim look.

“What a beautiful woman,” one fan declared. “Lovely you! Continue to soar,” another onlooker gushed. “Those eyessssss,” yet another enthused fan chimed in.

Jennifer Wayne Takes to Instagram to Show Off Radical Hair Change Up

However, Wayne was just getting started with the candid selfies.

On Saturday, March 29, Wayne shook things up in style, taking to social media to debut a major hair transformation. She swapped her ultra-straight blonde locks for some flirty, bouncy curls. She also did away with quite a bit of length.

In the close-up selfie, she ditched the denim and leveled up with a snug, navy blue short-sleeve sweater.

“New kind of hairdo,” she wrote alongside the cute snap.

Needless to say, fans approved of the new do.

“Loooooove this look!!! So fresh and gorgeous all at once!!! Yes, ma’am,” one fan exclaimed. “You’re elegantly beautiful and always have been,” a second fan added.”Chopped! Beautiful!” a third onlooker declared.

Here’s hoping April turns into the ultimate selfie showcase for the blonde stunner!