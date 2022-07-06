John Stamos’ Son Steals The Show At Disney Fireworks Show

As a sitcom legend and successful actor, John Stamos is used to being the center of attention. However, all eyes were on his son Billy at a recent family trip to Disneyland for the Fourth of July.

Stamos Jokes ‘Took Many Bribes To Get This Shot’

“Wonderful 4th at the Happiest Place on Earth! (Took many tries and many bribes to get this shot)” Stamos captioned a series of pictures of himself, Billy, and his wife Caitlin McHugh. In the first photo, all three are smiling at the camera.

However, as you flip through the rest of the photos, Billy starts to turn away from the camera to look at the famous Cinderella Castle behind them. Stamos and McHugh simply laugh it off.

Fans Loved The Pic: ‘I Know That Feeling. 20 Attempts Later…’

Fans loved the sweet family photo, and could commiserate with the couple’s struggle to get their four year-old to stay still for a photo. “I know that feeling. 20 attempts later….” one fan joked. “But you got that picture perfect shot.”

Another laughed, “Pic 4 is the realest 1.” Others expressed their happiness about the family’s fun day. “Have Mercy!” one fan wrote. “beautiful family picture. Glad you had fun.” Another commented, “The Most Beautiful Family In The World!! I’m glad you guys came back home safe and sound Happy Belated 4th of July Uncle Jesse,” referring to Stamos’ famous Full House character.

Stamos Calls Fatherhood ‘A Dream Come True’

Since Billy’s birth in 2018, Stamos has kept the toddler by his side—including on European tours! Stamos is currently playing a few gigs with The Beach Boys in Europe, and Billy has been brought along for the ride.

The actor has been posting pictures of the four-year-old enjoying the London sights and attending Beach Boys shows. “A magical time in Paris last night at @olympiahall with @thebeachboys and my favorite little guest!” he captioned a shot of the pair.

Stamos has called becoming a dad a “dream come true,” even though he wasn’t always sure he would have a family. “I always wanted to have kids, but I didn’t think I’d meet the right person,” Stamos said in an interview with People. “And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn’t be greedy.”

However, after “straightening up” and meeting McHugh, Stamos was ready to start a family. From family days at Disneyland to relaxing at home, Stamos’ Instagram shows that he loves every part of being a dad—even when Billy isn’t cooperating with the camera.

