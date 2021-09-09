John Mulaney, Olivia Munn Romance Timeline Questioned After Pregnancy Announcement

John Mulaney’s relationship with actress Olivia Munn has been heating up over the last few months and with his recent announcement that they’re expecting a baby, some people are questioning the timeline of their romance. Mulaney revealed that he’d filed to divorce his wife of nearly seven years, Anna Marie Tendler, earlier this year in February and has said that he began dating Munn in the spring. Now that timeline is being called into question, here’s what we know.

The Announcement With Seth Meyers

During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, John Mulaney announced that he and new girlfriend Olivia Munn are expecting their first child. The news of this imminent new arrival comes just a few months after the two went public with their romance. It also comes just months after Mulaney filed to divorce his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Timeline Questions

Now some people are arguing that the math just doesn’t add up and have insinuated that the origins of Munn and Mulaney’s relationship are muddied, to say the least. Mulaney gave an abridged version of the last year during his interview with friend and fellow comedian Seth Meyers, explaining, “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he continued before dropping the couple’s big news, “And we’re having a baby together.” There’s no denying that the two are together now, but the way they met has been hotly debated. A report out of People in May had a source who claimed the two met at a church in Los Angeles, but there’s plenty of evidence to prove that they’d met earlier.

They Actually Met Years Ago

In 2015, Munn and Mulaney attended Meyers’ wedding and Munn spoke specifically about The Comeback Kid comedian in a Huffington Post Live interview. “We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” she said.

“At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’” she recalled. “I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.” Munn went on to add that Mulaney never emailed her about hanging out. “I might’ve got the wrong email — probably. That’s what I tell myself,” she said at the time.

What we know for sure is the fact that Mulaney did file for divorce in February and went public with his romance with Munn in May. Whatever happened between Mulaney and his ex-wife prior to his filing divorce happened in private and any talk of what happened before the listed dates is pure conjecture.