A Look Back At John Mayer, Katy Perry’s On-Again, Off-Again Romance

We all know John Mayer’s famously laid-back image and Katy Perry’s more animated, vibrant persona. They have each carved out a niche for themselves in popular culture with a string of hit songs and successful concerts.

What you might not be familiar with is John Mayer’s and Katy Perry’s history as a couple. Here are some details about their relationship and a few thoughts on what might have ended it.

Mayer has had a host of famous women from the entertainment industry in his life, among them Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, and Jennifer Aniston. With Perry, it was surprisingly the first relationship when Mayer said he didn’t feel like the celebrity, he mentioned in 2013 on CBS Sunday Morning.

Perry wasn’t bashful about ranking some of her former lovers on The Late, Late Show with James Corden in 2017. After some humorous rearranging of the order of the names on her list, she placed DJ Diplo third, Orlando Bloom second, and Mayer first.

Mayer and Perry reportedly broke up in August 2012, March 2013, and February 2014. There seem to have been a few issues between them that they just could not surmount, People surmised in 2014. Perry liked the party circuit, while Mayer preferred quietly sticking close to home. Furthermore, Perry’s Prismatic world tour took her far away from Mayer for quite a while.

As one insider told People, “She knows no relationship can survive that kind of distance and strain, and she’s not going to slow down now when she’s at the top of her game.”

They Were A Powerhouse Musical Couple

Mayer and Perry made beautiful music together—literally. They released “Who You Love” in August 2013 and inspired each other’s music. Mayer wrote “Still Feel Like Your Man” about Perry in 2017. He also co-wrote “Spiritual” and played guitar on “It Takes Two” on Perry’s Prism album. He also came up with the title Prism.

Perry made no secret of her admiration for Mayer’s talent. She told Billboard in 2013, “He literally is a genius, as is evident from his songwriting.” Perry added, “When he puts his mind to something, he really gets it done very well. I always ask for his help.”

Despite her love for her ex’s music, Perry did react hilariously when a contestant on American Idol used one of Mayer’s songs for her audition. The clip quickly went viral.

.@KatyPerry reacting to a contestant singing a John Mayer song on American Idol: “I feel like you should Wikipedia me” pic.twitter.com/U2OMrXg9Yh — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 26, 2022

Like many renowned couples, career demands and clashing lifestyles seem to have worked against Katy Perry and John Mayer. Despite the fact that their relationship didn’t last, they seem to have shared many special moments and have immense mutual respect for each other as creative artists.