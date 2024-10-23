Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Details How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Caused Their Divorce

With her former relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs currently in the public spotlight, Jennifer Lopez’s first husband Ojani Noa has come forward and claimed that the disgraced rapper was responsible for their 1998 divorce.

While appearing on Despierta America, Noa spoke about his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The former spouses were married from 1997 to 1998. As he spoke about what went wrong in the relationship, Noa stated, “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault.”

Explaining his remark, Noa said, “When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album ‘On The 6.’ That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started.”

Noa said that he had been in Los Angeles at the time. He was opening his restaurant. Lopez was traveling between Miami and New York City working on her album. “When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started,” he said.

Noa also claimed in the interview that the marriage cost him a chance at several jobs. “I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?’”

He then remembers stating, “Why, if I have not done anything to you? Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened.”

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy Had An On-Again, Off-Again Relationship For Three Years

Jennifer Lopez appeared in Diddy’s music video “Been Around the World” in 1997. Following her divorce from Noa, Lopez and Combs had an on-again, off-relationship from 1999 to 2001.

Earlier in the relationship they were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property. This happened as the duo were leaving a scene of a shooting at a New York City nightclub. Although charges against Lopez were dropped within an hour, Combs was acquitted of the charges during a trial in 2001.

The couple called it quits for good not long after Combs was acquitted. Following the breakup, Lopez reportedly stated that while she “cared very much” about Combs, the “crazy, tumultuous” relationship they had “was always something” she knew would end.

Less than a year after the relationship came to an end, Lopez married her second husband, Cris Judd. The marriage lasted two years.