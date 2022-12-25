John Mayer Comes Clean About His ‘Womanizing’ Past

John Mayer is almost as well known for his womanizing past as he is for his musical success, but he recently revealed that that’s all behind him now. Mayer sat down for an interview where he shared why he doesn’t even “really date” these days.

Mayer Thought Female Attention Was An ‘Accident’

Mayer was the most recent guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where he addressed his past as a womanizer. During the episode, the musician explained that, from a young age, he was “made to believe” that female attention was an “accident” when directed at him, so he needed to “capitalize” on it.

“I think people would be surprised to know that it was less me going like, you know the meme of the guy behind the tree?” Mayer asked, rubbing his hands together as if pretending to plot to get a girl’s attention. “It was … more like [looking around and wondering], ‘Me?’”

He Admits He ‘Had A Hand In’ His Womanizer Reputation

Mayer dated a series of famous women, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry. The musician was frequently criticized for his comments about the sexual nature of his relationships with these women, which contributed to his reputation as a player.

“I have a couple of nameplates on me, like ‘Lothario’ and ‘womanizer’ and stuff and, look, that is what that is,” Mayer shrugged. “That’s the role I play on the big TV show that I didn’t write. That’s fine. Maybe I had a hand in it …”

Mayer: ‘I Don’t Really Date—I Don’t Think That I Have To’

Today, Mayer is single, and he explained that his past reputation is the reason why. “I don’t really date—I don’t think that I have to, to be quite honest,” he started. “Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in a kind of … it’s not patterned anymore.”

Something else that ended his dating activities? Mayer is now sober. “I quit drinking like six years ago,” the singer shared. “So I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage.”

Mayer also said that the need to be “glaringly honest” in relationships was something he couldn’t get rid of “by drinking.”

Mayer still wants to find love and said that he wants to get married someday, saying, “I can’t wait for someone to be mad at me because I said that I would take the dry cleaning in.”

He’s still on the lookout for that special someone, but it sounds like the musician is ready to settle down!

