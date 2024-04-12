john-goodman-shows-off-200-pound-weight-loss-in-nyc-outing

John Goodman was seen signing autographs for fans in New York City on Wednesday, looking slim dressed in a green hoodie and blue sweater. Just a day before, the 71-year-old actor was seen arriving at JFK Airport with his wife, Anna Beth, according to The Daily Mail.

Goodman donned a dark green sweatshirt paired with khaki slacks and matching Hoka sneakers. Images of the trim Big Lebowski legend made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

At his peak, Goodman tipped the scales at a reported 392 pounds. However, since embarking on his fitness journey in 2007, he has lost nearly half of that weight.

Goodman embarked on his wellness journey by eliminating alcohol. With the guidance of a personal trainer, he broadened his approach to wellness, incorporating fitness into his routine. He adopted a Mediterranean-style diet, emphasizing fish, nuts, olive oil, vegetables, and fruit. Additionally, it was highlighted that John commits to exercising six days a week, aiming for 10,000 to 12,000 steps daily through the use of an elliptical bike and treadmill.

John Goodman’s Secret Weapon in Staying Fit: The Sweet Science

Last year, John Goodman revealed that his fitness regimen included daily walks with his dog and boxing sessions.

“That was just getting out and walking the dogs,” he told Rolling Stone last June. “I was boxing up until then and I haven’t been able to do that since Covid because I’m lazy.”

However, the Kong: Skull Island star doesn’t claim to be an elite pugilist. When inquired about his sparring experience, Goodman revealed that his training primarily involves working on the punching bag and mastering the foundational skills.

“It’s usually just an hour, hour and a half of hitting the mitts, hitting the bags, learning footwork,” Goodman explained. “Never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar. Because once I get whacked in the face I don’t know if I wouldn’t lose it,” he admitted.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that his exercise regimen fell by the wayside once the COVID-19 quarantine concluded and his work responsibilities resumed in full force—currently, the veteran actor stars in two TV series, The Righteous Gemstones and The Conners.

“I’m going to start … again this summer where I can get some stuff done,” he admitted. “I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs.”

It certainly seems like Goodman is back on track and in fighting shape.