John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Dead at 35

Tatiana Schlossberg has died from cancer. The journalist and granddaughter of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy was 35.

The JFK Library Foundation announced Schlossberg’s passing, sharing a statement from her family, including husband George Moran and their children Edwin and Josephine. Her mother Caroline Kennedy, father Ed Schlossberg, brother Jack and sister Rose also signed the announcement.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning,” the Tuesday statement read. “She will always be in our hearts.”

In a recent New Yorker article, Schlossberg revealed she received a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024. Despite treatment, the Inconspicuous Consumption author was given a terminal prognosis with an expected year left to live.

“My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me,” she wrote. “My son might have a few memories, but he’ll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears.”

She closed the article, pbulished on Nov. 22, with, “Mostly, I try to live and be with them now. But being in the present is harder than it sounds, so I let the memories come and go. So many of them are from my childhood that I feel as if I’m watching myself and my kids grow up at the same time. Sometimes I trick myself into thinking I’ll remember this forever, I’ll remember this when I’m dead. Obviously, I won’t. But since I don’t know what death is like and there’s no one to tell me what comes after it, I’ll keep pretending. I will keep trying to remember.”