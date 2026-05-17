‘Survivor Greece’ Halts Production After Contestant Suffers Gruesome Injury

Production of Survivor Greece was shut down after one of the contestants suffered a gruesome injury.

Videos by Suggest

SKAI Television, which airs the show, has stopped airing the current season of Survivor Greece following an incident involving contestant Stavros Floros, 21.

Floros was reportedly spearfishing in the water off Saona Island, located in the Dominican Republic, when the incident occurred.

In a statement from the production company AcunMedya obtained by the Toronto Sun, the incident was described as a “serious accident.”

“We consider it necessary to clarify the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred,” the statement reads. “According to the information available so far, the accident appears to have happened when a tourist boat injured the contestant while he was spearfishing outside the competitive process of the reality show.”

AcunMedya further reported that there was “an immediate response” to help Floros. Local authorities were notably “investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances.”

“The contestant remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is out of danger,” the statement notes.

Authorities Say the ‘Survivor Greece’ Contestant Was Struck By a Boat

The Toronto Sun then reported that local authorities confirmed a boat’s outboard engine propellers struck Floros. The accident resulted in the partial amputation of the Survivor Greece contestant’s left leg.

He was also significantly injured in the right ankle.

The Survivor Greece crew took to Facebook on May 12 to announce that Floros was “out of danger.” He notably regained consciousness while in the ICU.

“An air transfer to a specialized center in the United States is being considered” to help Floros recover.

SKAI Television has issued a statement about the incident.

“Despite the fact that the production of Survivor is carried out exclusively under the control and responsibility of AcunMedya, SKAI is closely monitoring developments on the participant’s health and will contribute in every possible way to his treatment, as well as to any hospitalization and rehabilitation care that may be required,” the statement read.

“Until the causes of the incident are fully investigated, the television broadcast of the program is being suspended,” SKAI added.

SKAI Television vowed to assist with Floros’s medical treatment and rehabilitation.