kennedy-family-members-speak-out-after-tatiana-schlossberg-reveals-terminal-cancer-diagnosis

Following the news that Tatiana Schlossberg has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, members of the Kennedy family shared their support and love for John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter.

Schlossberg shared in an op-ed for The New Yorker that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia shortly following the birth of her and her husband George Moran’s daughter in May 2024. After being placed in a clinical trial and starting chemotherapy, Schlossberg’s doctor revealed she only had a year to live.

Speaking out about her cousin’s cancer battle, Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote in an Instagram post, “I have only tears and anger reading that this is her reality. She has lived this experience with so much grace, and I am in awe of her as a human, mother, wife, daughter, writer, and fighter.”

The Kennedy family member further stated that she is continuing to be grateful for all the doctors and nurses who are helping Tatiana Schlossberg in her cancer battle.

Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, also praised Schlossberg, calling her a beautiful writer, journalist, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She encouraged her followers to read Schlossberg’s op-ed.

“This piece is about what she has been going through for the last year and a half,” Shriver wrote. “It’s an ode to all the doctors and nurses who toil on the frontlines of humanity. It’s so many things, but best to read it yourself, and be blown away by one woman’s life story.”

“And let it be a reminder to be grateful for the life you are living today,” she then wrote. “Right now, this very minute.”

Schlossberg’s younger brother, Jack, showed his support for her by posting a close-up of a road in his Instagram Stories. “Life is short – let it rip,” he wrote in the post.

Tatiana Schlossberg Called Out Family Member Robert F. Kennedy Jr. For His Actions As Health and Human Services Secretary

Although various Kennedy family members have expressed their support for her, Tatiana Schlossberg has criticized her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for his actions as Health and Human Services Secretary.

In her op-ed, Schossberg called Robert F. Kennedy out directly. She recalled how her family tried to prevent his confirmation for the position because of his lack of health experience.

“I watched from my hospital bed as Bobby, in the face of logic and common sense, was confirmed for the position,” she wrote. “Despite never having worked in medicine, public health, or the government.”

Following his confirmation, Schlossberg said the health-care system, through Columbia, on which she was relying, felt strained. “Doctors and scientists at Columbia, including George, didn’t know if they would be able to continue their research, or even have jobs.”

Schlossberg pointed out that Columbia was one of the Trump Administration’s first targets against alleged antisemitism on college campuses. In May 2025, the university laid off 180 researchers after federal funding cuts.

“Bobby is a known skeptic of vaccines, and I was especially concerned that I wouldn’t be able to get mine again,” she stated. “Leaving me to spend the rest of my life immunocompromised, along with millions of cancer survivors, small children, and the elderly.”

Schlossberg also wrote how her cousin cut nearly half a billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines. She noted the technology could be used against certain cancers. He also cut billions in funding from the National Institutes of Health.

“I worried about funding for leukemia and bone-marrow research at Memorial Sloan Kettering,” she continued. “I worried about the trials that were my only shot at remission.”