John Cena’s Final WWE Match Date Confirmed

That’s right. John Cena has been scheduled for his final WWE match.

The legendary wrestler-turned-actor will be in his final fight in December, per a WWE press release.

On September 30th, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that John Cena will headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13. The fight is happening at the Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

The 17-time World Champion’s long wrestling career will come to an explosive end.

John Cena To Be Celebrated In Final Send-Off

Officials poured over their love and support for the wrestler, praising his commitment to the sport.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said, “John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business.”

“Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”

Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC, said, “Washington, D.C. is the Sports Capital and the perfect place to honor John Cena’s remarkable legacy.”

“We are excited to welcome WWE fans from our city and around the globe to witness an unforgettable final showdown in our nation’s capital. We deeply value our partnership with WWE and look forward to providing fans with an experience they will cherish forever.”

Jordan Silberman, President, Venues at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, said, “It is our great privilege to host John Cena’s historic final match at Capital One Arena, a staple venue that has consistently witnessed dozens of marquee WWE events over the years.”

“There’s no stage more fitting to celebrate the legacy of a true entertainment icon than our building, with a backdrop anchored in the heart of Downtown D.C.”

Presale access will begin on October 15, at 10am ET/7am PT. Tickets will be available on October 17, same time.

If you want to be there for the final fight, make sure to get a ticket. It’s just a shame we won’t be able to see him perform.