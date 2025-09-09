john-cena-weighs-in-after-his-upcoming-movie-was-nearly-canceled-and-lost-forever

John Cena finally spoke out about a film he starred in that was initially shelved by the studio but was recently given a second chance.

In November 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery sparked controversy by shelving the next Looney Tunes film, Coyote vs. Acme, to secure a tax write-off. However, following widespread public backlash, the studio reversed its decision. They decided to allow the filmmakers to seek a new distributor for the project.

This March, Ketchup Entertainment acquired the distribution rights for Coyote vs. Acme, which also stars Will Forte and Lana Condor, after unsuccessful negotiations with other buyers.

Speaking with ScreenRant about his latest movie, Heads of State, John Cena addressed the revival of Coyote vs. Acme three months after it was saved.

“Rewarding, certainly for everybody a part of the project,” the WWE legend told the outlet about the movie finding a home. “Anytime you put your heart and soul into something and it gets shelved, it is tough,” he added.

John Cena His Previously Shelved Film Finds a Larger Audience

The wrestler-turned-actor also hopes the project is able to find a larger audience.

“Again, it ain’t my sandbox, so I completely understand those decisions, but the fact that companies could talk together and the movie could get shown. We do what we do to try to entertain. I know the audiences that were able to see Coyote vs. Acme were entertained. So hopefully that audience grows larger… I just saw it for the first time very recently. It’s a bunch of fun, and man, I’m glad it’s out of the dusty box,” he added.

John Cena at SmackDown at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on September 5, 2025. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ketchup Entertainment is the same company that distributed Warner Bros. Animation’s The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Hopefully, this means Cena’s project is in good hands.

According to ScreenRant, the release date for Coyote vs. Acme remains unconfirmed, but a theatrical debut is anticipated in 2026. Progress on the project seems to be heading in the right direction.