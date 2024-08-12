Joe Rogan Slam Prince Harry in New Netflix Special, Calls Him a ‘B–ch’

Joe Rogan’s newest stand-up special, Burn the Boats, aired live on Netflix on August 3. During the special, Rogan cracked jokes about a wide variety of topics. One topic, or person, who felt the wrath of Rogan was Prince Harry.

Back in 2021, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle weren’t happy about some of the comments Rogan made about COVID-19. They believed that Rogan was giving out bad health advice – specifically that young people didn’t need to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It took a few years, but Rogan finally addressed the comments on stage.

Joe Rogan Claps Back at Prince Harry in New Netflix Special

“I’m in my underwear and there is a prince on TV talking about me,” Rogan joked. “He’s like, ‘Joe Rogan is giving out dangerous vaccine misinformation.’ And my first thought was, ‘F–k. Did I?'”

Rogan then went on to laugh about what it would be like to do mushrooms with Prince Harry.

“You’re sitting eye to eye with the prince. And here’s the thing. Mushrooms take about 40 minutes to kick in. But about 35 minutes in you hear them coming. You hear footsteps in the distance. Meanwhile, Prince Harry is tripping balls.”

“I’m going to hover over him and say, ‘Are you sure vaccines are safe? B–h, you’re not a scientist!'”

Neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle have released a statement on Rogan’s latest comments.