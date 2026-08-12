GoFundMe Launched for Earth, Wind and Fire Member After ‘Critical Medical Emergency’

Supporters have launched a GoFundMe for Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris after he suffered a medical emergency last week.

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The 58-year-old musician reportedly suffered a heart attack, according to TMZ, which led to the cancellation of the veteran band’s concert at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Aug. 6.

Shelly Clark White, a founding member of Honey Cone, launched a GoFundMe for Paris and his wife, Kathy Merrick, also a Honey Cone musician. Merrick has since left Los Angeles to care for Paris, putting the band on hold for the next few months.

“John experienced a critical medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital,” the fundraiser page explains. “John is now receiving the care he needs, surrounded by the love of his family and the prayers of countless friends and fans.”

“With their home in the Los Angeles area, this unexpected medical crisis has brought not only emotional heartbreak but also the growing burden of travel, lodging, meals, countless unexpected expenses, and the unforeseen challenges that lie ahead,” the GoFundMe adds.

John Paris of Earth, Wind & Fire performs in 2015. (Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images)

“So Kathy can remain where she needs to be—by John’s side—Shelly Clark White, founding member of Honey Cone, has canceled the group’s remaining performances for at least the next couple of months,” the fundraiser further detailed.

“We’re asking family, friends, fans, and the music community to surround John and Kathy with the same love, kindness, and generosity they have shared with so many throughout the years. Thank you with love and gratitude,” the message concluded.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $59,000.

Earth, Wind and Fire’s Latest Tour Suffered Another Medical Emergency Earlier This Year

Although Paris has been a longtime member of Earth, Wind & Fire, he was not part of the band’s original 1969 lineup.

Earth, Wind & Fire has been on tour with Lionel Richie when Paris’ medical emergency struck. Richie himself recently postponed a show in Minnesota after appearing to suffer a dizzy spell during an opening concert.

Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

During a performance of “Dancing on the Ceiling,” Richie had to sit down mid-song, telling the audience he felt “dizzy” and “strange.” Saxophonist Dino Soldo then announced that Richie could not finish the show, and medical staff rushed him to the hospital as a precaution.