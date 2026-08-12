Another Reality TV Star Weighs Political Run

A little over two months after Spencer Pratt was eliminated from the 2026 Los Angeles Mayoral Race, another reality TV star is considering running for the political position in a few years.

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Real Housewives cast member and former husband of Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, recently spoke about the possibility of him running for office at some point.

During the latest episode of the Money Rehab podcast, Umansky said he hopes to “do something great” for Los Angeles.

“I’m not running for mayor yet. I never said never,” he said. “Maybe one day. I’ve thought about it a lot, but not yet.”

Umansky further shared, “I’m a registered independent, and I believe in the middle. I think we’ve lost the middle. I think it’s kind of gone, which is kind of sad.”

Revealing why he wants to potentially go into politics, Umansky said that everything is “so extremist right now” and there needs to be a push for “finding balance and finding that middle again.”

Umansky Says He Wants to Make LA Great Again

When asked by the podcast’s host Nicole Lapin why she and others should vote for him, Umansky said, “Because I’m going to make L.A. great again. Look, we need to do a lot of great things for L.A. On the financial side, I’m definitely more on the Republican side.

“[Ronald] Reagan was an L.A. guy and an L.A. native,” he pointed out. “And I do believe in Reaganomics. If you took Reaganomics today, they’re certainly not a Republican side. That’s more of a middle thing.”

Umansky also said that the city has lost various opportunities for growth in recent years.

“We need to give Hollywood incentives,” he declared. “What put Los Angeles on the map was television and movies. The reason we have people come from all over the world to visit L.A. is because of the movies. If we stop filming movies and television here, it’s not only about the employment that’s coming, it’s about the tourism.”

The reality TV star then claimed that the international buyers were “gone,” leaving him concerned for the city’s future.

“If we don’t start fixing that now, that’s going to affect us,” he added.