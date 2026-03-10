Joe Pera Returns to Adult Swim After Heartbreaking ‘Talks With You’ Cancellation

Joe Pera, the man whose gentle comedy was tragically ripped from our lives when Adult Swim canceled Joe Pera Talks With You, is finally returning to the network.

The Cartoon Network late-night block just greenlit My Two Cars, a new animated quarter-hour comedy series from Pera and Dan Licata (Saturday Night Live).

Created by both Licata and Pera, My Two Cars centers on a man’s daily, heartwrenching struggle: deciding which of his two cherished cars to drive.

“Imagine you are lucky enough to own both a PT Cruiser and a Mini-Cooper,” the show’s official description reads. “Your day-to-day life would be insane! But also hard hard. Keith A—hole does not have to imagine this, and in each episode, he has to make the difficult decision which one to drive.”

Licata will voice Keith A—hole (maybe it’s pronounced differently than it’s spelled…), an Ohioan navigating the series’ central dilemma.

“Few shows (and fewer show runners) are courageous enough to explore life’s biggest questions,” Adult Swim’s president, Michael Ouweleen, explained. “But Dan and Joe are more than brave enough to confront head-on the perplexity of which car to drive today.”

“It’s a simple premise with good characters and great cars,” Licata and Pera added. “We appreciate Adult Swim allowing us to see such a dumb idea through into an entire season.”

Joe Pera’s Last Adult Swim Show Was Canceled in 2022

This marks Pera’s second show with Adult Swim, following his three-season comedy series Joe Pera Talks With You. Licata also returns to the network, having previously written for Pera’s show and contributed to the animated comedy Teenage Euthanasia.

Joe Pera looks on as Dan Licata speaks at a 2018 Q&A for a ‘Joe Pera Talks With You’ screening in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Turner)

In Joe Pera Talks With You, Pera played a fictionalized version of himself: a slow-talking, gentle middle-school choir teacher in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Each episode featured Pera speaking directly to the audience about mundane subjects like fall drives or sleeping. The show’s comforting tone found a wider audience during the pandemic, but the network sadly did not renew the beloved series for a fourth season in 2022.

Pera confirmed the cancellation on X and his official website. He wrote that he felt the show was “really just getting going” and that “it’s a shame that the characters’ stories can’t continue.”

I’m sorry but I’ve got some unfortunate news about ‘Joe Pera Talks With You’. Wrote a little update bout it here: https://t.co/Ri2fdwWHm8 pic.twitter.com/b25YMYsY6k — Joe Pera (@JosephPera) July 7, 2022

But there appears to be no bad blood between Pera and the network. Perhaps some of the gentle themes from Joe Pera Talks With You will find a new home in the glovebox of My Two Cars. Only time will tell.