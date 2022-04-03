Who Is Joe Buck’s Wife? What We Know About His Marriage To Michelle Beisner

Sportscaster Joe Buck has been a familiar face on TV for more than 25 years. He recently made headlines when news broke that he’d be leaving his long-time gig at Fox Sports to join Monday Night Football on ESPN. It was Joe Buck’s wife, Michelle Beisner, who confirmed the news by posting a heartfelt congrats to her husband on Instagram. So, what do we know about Buck’s other half? Here’s a look at the wife of the legendary play-by-play man.

Who Is Michelle Beisner?

Michelle Beisner has a lot in common with her famous husband. She’s been an NFL features reporter for ESPN since 2014, appearing on shows like Monday Night Countdown and Monday Night Football. Prior to that, she spent eight years at the NFL Network, hosting the NFL Weekly Countdown and appearing as a field reporter on NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Morning.

(John Parra/Getty Images for ESPN)

Before she got into sports journalism, Beisner was an actress with credits in movies such as Any Given Sunday and Throttle. She was also a professional dancer and cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. The 45-year-old says that her background in acting and dance has helped her perfect her role as a reporter and interviewer. “There is definitely a performance aspect of what we do,” she said in a 2020 interview. “And a cadence and tone and a rhythm a choreography to the way you deliver a lead-in or a tag, the way that you sit with someone, interact, the way you ask your questions, the way you navigate and dance through a feature.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Beiser met Joe Buck in 2012 after the sportscaster asked a mutual friend to put the two in touch. It was a bold move given the fact that Beiser had a live-in boyfriend at the time. But less than a year later, Beiser was no longer in a relationship and the pair started dating. They were engaged by August of 2013 and tied the knot on April 14, 2014 in a lavish beachfront ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Buck And Beisner Have Twin Sons Together

On April 26, 2018, Beisner gave birth to twins Wyatt Joseph and Blake Andrew Buck. The couple were thrilled to welcome the boys into their lives, though Beisner admitted that becoming a mom meant making some adjustments when it came to her work as a sports reporter.

“Having children changes everything,” she said in a 2018 interview with ESPN. “I’ve always had my hands all over every little step of the process, from pitching stories to booking interviews to editing to tracking to writing to wrapping around the games. But I have had to find some balance, and so I’ve had to pull back a little. I’m not as hands-on in the writing and editing process, and I’m also not at as many games this year.”

And while the ESPN reporter says she still loves her job, she’s come to realize that family means more to her than anything. “All this other stuff is great—it’s amazing the work we get to do,” Beisner said. “But what really matters is family. What really matters is my children. It gives your work new purpose and new perspective. Being with them and having them snuggle up on me and seeing them smile—that’s everything. And being able to be with Joe, just the four of us hanging out together, that to me is a little slice of heaven that I don’t take for granted.”

Buck Was Previously Married To Ann Archambault

This is not Buck’s first time as a husband and dad. The 52-year-old sportscaster was previously married to Ann Archambault from 1993 until 2011. While we don’t know much about Archambault, a profile of Buck from 2009 revealed that she and Buck were childhood sweethearts who had dated on and off since middle school. According to the article, Buck proposed to Archambault during a postgame show on a local radio station in St. Louis, Missouri.

Archambault and Buck have two grown children together, daughters Natalie and Trudy. Natalie, who’s the oldest, is a professional actress with credits on TV shows such as Blue Bloods and Superstore. Both women appeared on Celebrity Family Feud with their dad (and Beisner) in 2021.