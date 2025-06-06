Jiu-Jitsu Student Awarded $56 Million After Being Paralyzed By Black Belt Instructor

A jiu-jitsu student was granted $56 million after his black belt instructor left him paralyzed from the neck down, according to the New York Post. While 30-year-old Jack Greener was just a beginner, his 33-year-old teacher Francisco Iturralde, better known as “Sinistro,” held a second-degree black belt.

Black Belt Instructor Paralyzed Beginner Student From The Neck Down

This accident happened in 2018 when Greener had suffered a debilitating injury to his cervical vertebrae at the hands of his instructor. Since then, Greener was hospitalized for three months and became a quadriplegic.

“The black belt instructor did a technique that placed his entire body weight on Greener’s neck, causing him to instantly fall limp and lose all function of his limbs,” said expert witness Rener Gracie, a well-known figure in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

This type of move seems on brand for someone named “Sinistro,” which means “Sinister.” Iturralde earned this nickname due to his “dynamic, aggressive grappling style,” as per his website biography.

Video footage of the shocking image was even captured, showing Iturralde pinning down Greener’s neck. After suffering from multiple strokes from his injury and spending months in the hospital, Greener took action.

Paralyzed Jiu-Jitsu Victim Earns $56 Million In Damages

The victim sued the San Diego Jiu Jitsu club, Del Mar, for his life-changing injuries. Ever since then, Greener has been awarded $56 million and has gone through years of rehabilitation. On top of undergoing surgery, Greener has slowly recovered and is now a mountain climber and motivational speaker.

It was initially $46 million, per the San Diego jury in 2023. Although the studio appealed the decision to the California Supreme Court, it wasn’t overturned, leaving Greener with $56 million from accrued interest.

Iturralde testified that Greener was a highly experienced white belt and was looking for more competitive sessions, per the Daily Mail. Despite this, the court judgment felt differently. “While sparring with Greener during a BJJ class, Iturralde gave no demonstration or active instruction,” it read.

Last year, a state appellate panel affirmed the verdict, reported NBC San Diego. This ruling, according to one of Greener’s attorneys Rahul Ravipudi, “cements a critical legal victory not only for our client, but also for injured athletes across California by reaffirming that sports instructors and facilities may be held accountable when they unreasonably increase risks beyond those inherent in the sport.”