Jimmy Kimmel Reveals How a Famous Ex Once ‘Saved’ His Life

While taking a stroll down memory lane, Jimmy Kimmel reveals to his ex, comedian Sarah Silverman, how she “saved” him during their seven-year relationship.

While Kimmel was on Silverman’s self-titled podcast, the duo recalled when his appendix almost burst and how his head suddenly swelled.

“You saved my life that day. You really did,” Jimmy Kimmel told his ex. “We went to the hospital, and they were not treating it.”

Noting she didn’t know that Kimmel thought she saved his life, Silverman also recounted her reaction in the moment. “I do remember going, like, full Shirley MacLaine from Terms of Endearment,” she said. “I went bananas. I’ve never seen anyone in more pain.”

Kimmel further spoke about how he and Silverman rushed to a local hospital, where the staff put him in a “little office” to wait for a physician.

“They put me in a little office, you remember?” Kimmel asked. “Not for me, but because there were HEPA situations where, if somebody takes a picture of me lying on the ground in a waiting room at the ER, they’re in trouble. But they put me in a little office and then they did not come back for hours.”

Silverman recalled watching Kimmel “keeled over in pain” with his “appendix, probably, about to burst.”

“Yeah, you never know when the appendix is about to burst,” Kimmel continued. “And no one was coming in. I do remember you got very assertive with them. I was, like, ‘Thank God.’ And you know what? I went to work the next day.”

Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman dated from 2002 to 2009. Kimmel went on to marry Molly McNearney while Silverman dated Michael Sheen from 2014 to 2018. She has been in a relationship with Rory Albanese since 2020.

Jimmy Kimmel Once Said It ‘Took Some Time’ To Be Cordial With Ex Sarah Silverman

During a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jimmy Kimmel spoke about how he and Sarah Silverman became cordial years after their breakup.

“I would say that it took some time, definitely,” he explained. “It was never like where we didn’t like each other, hated each other, or anything like that. It definitely took some time to be comfortable enough to be friends again.”

During his recent appearance on her podcast, Silverman praised Kimmel for his achievements. “Oh my God, you were f—ing so good on Hacks!” she declared. “I forgot to tell you that. Your acting was so good.”

“I can’t believe I didn’t text you or tell you,” she added. “But I’m happy I can tell you now.”