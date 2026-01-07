Jimmy Kimmel Takes Similar Cognitive Test As President Trump: Here Are the Results

Continuing to be a key critic of President Trump, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel revealed he took the same cognitive test that the world leader has bragged about acing multiple times.

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian stated that he took the test to see how his brain measures up to Trump’s.

“We’ve been hearing so much about these cognitive he keeps acing,” Kimmel pointed out during the opening monologue. ” And I’ve offered him the opportunity to take the test live on television. He still hasn’t gotten back to me on it.”

Kimmel then said, “So, in the interest of fairness, and also to get a sense of what he keeps babbling about, we got in touch with a doctor who gives these tests regularly, these cognitive exams, and I asked her to administer one to me.”

The late night talk show host further noted that he did not see the questions ahead of time. He also said he was “willing to release the full, unedited version” of the tests.

“Let’s find out just how difficult this big beautiful test is and how my brain stacks up against our stable genius president’s,” he said.

In the segment, “Is Jimmy a Moron?” Kimmel shares footage of himself taking the cognitive test. Dr. Sara Swanson administered the exam.

Kimmel was seen being tested on various cognitive functions, including drawing a cube, identifying animals, and repeating numbers. He was also told to do basic math problems and memorize a set of words.

“You got a perfect score,” Swanson told Kimmel at the end of the exam. He received 30 out of a possible 30 points.

“So I can be president?” he asked, to which Swanson shrugged.

“Aced it!” appeared on the screen.

President Trump previously bragged about acing a recent cognitive test. He had three tests done over the past year, which he claimed he passed with flying colors.

“P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination,” he wrote on Truth Social on Jan. 2. “Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!”