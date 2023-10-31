Jimmy Kimmel Accuses Diddy Of Wanting To Fight Will Smith Over J.Lo/Jada Pinkett-Smith Threesome In Awkward Interview

Music mogul and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new album, The Love Album, but the conversation took an unexpected turn when Kimmel brought up a decades-old rumor involving Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Diddy and Lopez, also known as J.Lo, had a highly publicized relationship from 1999 to 2001.

Kimmel interrupted Diddy’s discussion of his new album to ask about a rumor that had been circulating for years. The rumor claimed that when Diddy and Lopez were together, another famous power couple, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, had allegedly propositioned J.Lo for a threesome, and Diddy had intended to confront Will Smith about it.

Diddy, initially taken aback by the question, responded with a long pause before finally saying, “Yo, this show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here. No.”

Kimmel prodded further, asking if the rumor was entirely untrue. Diddy, still appearing perplexed, replied, “You really heard that?”

Kimmel, maintaining a deadpan expression, responded, “Yeah, yeah, I watched it on the internet. You’re telling me I can’t believe everything I read?”

Diddy, clearly uncomfortable with the topic, shrugged and said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Jimmy, I thought we were friends. Where did this interview just go?”

Prompted by the awkward conversation, Diddy returned to discussing his latest album, The Love Album, which was released last month. The project features collaborations with artists like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd and marks Diddy’s fifth studio release. He revealed that the album delves into his personal experiences with love and relationships, emphasizing his vulnerability in the lyrics.

Diddy’s connection to the theme of love goes beyond just his new album. He disclosed that he legally changed his middle name to “Love,” making his full name Sean Love Combs. Love isn’t just a name for Diddy; it’s a concept he takes seriously. He shared, “I’m serious about love, y’all. I’m all in on love. I just decided I’m just gonna be love all the way.” This commitment to love extends to his personal life, as he named his baby daughter Love Sean Combs, whom he welcomed with Dana Tran last year.

While Diddy addressed the intriguing rumor about J.Lo and the Smiths, he remains focused on celebrating and exploring love through his music and personal life, making it clear that love is at the center of his journey.