Jimmy Hughes Has Died

Jimmy Hughes, the influential soul singer whose 1964 hit “Steal Away” helped establish the Muscle Shoals sound, has died at age 88.

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His obituary confirms that Jimmy Hughes died on May 20. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also shared news of the singer’s passing, calling him a “smooth yet passionate R&B singer.”

Tributes poured in following news of his death. SoulTracks described Hughes as a “Southern Soul pioneer.”

Born Feb. 3, 1938, in Leighton, Alabama, Hughes grew up listening to gospel and country music before moving into rhythm and blues as a young performer. He worked factory jobs while pursuing music and eventually auditioned for producer Rick Hall at the newly formed FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals.

That partnership changed Southern music history.

“Steal Away” Was Jimmy Hughes’ Most Influential Recording

In 1964, Hughes recorded “Steal Away,” a haunting ballad inspired partly by the gospel standard “Steal Away to Jesus.” The single reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the first major hits recorded at FAME Studios.

Music historians later credited the record with helping define the signature Muscle Shoals soul sound that influenced generations of performers.

Following the song’s success, Rick Hall secured a national distribution deal for FAME Records, paving the way for later hits by artists including Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett and Etta James.

Hughes followed with additional charting singles, including “Neighbor, Neighbor,” “I Worship the Ground You Walk On” and “Why Not Tonight.” His recordings blended gospel intensity with polished Southern soul arrangements, earning him a loyal following among R&B fans.

Throughout the 1960s, Hughes toured with major acts including Sam Cooke, Jackie Wilson and Bobby Womack. Although he never achieved the crossover fame of some contemporaries, musicians and producers continued praising his influence on soul music for decades.

In later years, Hughes remained closely associated with the legacy of Muscle Shoals music. Soul music historians frequently cited “Steal Away” as one of the recordings that transformed a small Alabama studio into an internationally respected recording hub.