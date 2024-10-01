Jimmy Carter Turns 100, Becomes First US President to Reach Historic Age

Happy birthday, President Jimmy Carter! The 39th President of the United States celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Carter notably is the first U.S. president to reach the historic age. Following behind him to reach nearly 100 years old was George H. W. Bush, who was 97 years old when he died in Nov. 2018, Ronald Reagan, who was 93 years and 120 days old when he died in June 2004, and Gerald Ford, who was 93 years and 165 days old.

Born on Oct. 1, 1924, Jimmy Carter was a peanut farmer before becoming a Geroge state senator from 1963 to 1967 before becoming the 76th governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975. He went to be the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Former US President Jimmy Carter Turns 100

During the 1980 election, Carter lost to republican opponent Ronald Reagan.

Although his time in the White House was over, Jimmy Carter continued on with his diplomacy efforts. He was part of the diplomatic efforts in the Middle East starting in the mid-80s. In 1994, President Bill Clinton asked Carter for help in the North Korea peace mission. Carter went on to meet with Tawian’s President Lee Teng-hui in 1999.

Along with his diplomacy, Carter continued with his humanitarian efforts after his presidency. He established the Carter Center, a non-governmental and non-profit organization to advance human rights and alleviate human suffering, in 1982.

He was also heavily involved in building homes and assisting victims following Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Harvey.

Jimmy Carter has four children with his late wife Rosalynn Carter. The couple was married from 1946 until Rosalynn’s death in 2023.

Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Reveals the President Is ‘Very Limited’ In What He Can Do

While speaking to CBS Mornings, Jason Carter, the grandson of Jimmy Carter, stated the president is “very limited in what he can do” and that he “can’t talk on the phone.”

“When we asked him was he excited about his 100th birthday, he said ‘I’m excited about that but I’m really excited to vote for Kamala Harris’,’” Jason said.

Jimmy Carter also reportedly told his grandchildren that his new goal after reaching his 100th birthday is to reach Election Day 2024.

“Everyone here is making history,” Jason continued. “This is the first time people have come together to celebrate the 100th birthday of an American president.”

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, since February 2023.