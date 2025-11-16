a-jim-henson-cult-classic-is-returning-to-theaters-for-40th-anniversary

A famous Jim Henson cult classic is making its way back to theaters for its 40th anniversary.

Videos by Suggest

The Labyrinth, a 1986 cult classic fantasy film that starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as puppets created by Jim Henson and his Creature Shop team, is set to return to theaters in North America from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11

According to Variety, the re-release will also include footage from the Labyrinth Experience & Masked Ball, a UK cosplay event held last month.

“The magical combination of Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, and hundreds of extraordinary creatures and puppets from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop made Labyrinth a landmark fantasy classic,” Ray Nutt, CEO at Fathom Entertainment, which is re-releasing the film, stated. “One that is beloved by Fathom Entertainment audiences over the years, we are honored to bring this 1986 epic back to theaters from Sony Pictures for its 40th anniversary in this special presentation and provide a brilliant night at the movies for audiences of all ages.”

The cult classic, released in June 1986, was a collaboration between Jim Henson and designer Brian Froud. The film follows a teenage girl who sets out into a maze to save her baby brother from Jareth, the Goblin King.

Although it only grossed $34 million at the box office, the film has become increasingly popular over the years.

The film premiered nearly four years before Henson passed away at 53.

Jennifer Connelly Previously Praised Jim Henson For Making the Cult Classic Special For Her

During a 2024 interview with Variety, Jennifer Connelly opened up about working with Jim Henson in the cult classic.

“Jim was a genius. And we don’t really make movies like that anymore,” she explained. “All those practical, wonderful puppets working together on those beautifully crafted sets. It feels different than the way we make a lot of films now; it feels kind of special.”

Although Labyrinth was considered a “financial disappointment” at the time, Connelly said she was too young to realize it.

“I remember hearing rumblings,” she pointed out. “But people’s affection has grown over the years. People talk to me about it in a way that seems outsized to the response when it was first released.”