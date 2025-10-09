Jim Carrey to Receive Massive Award

Jim Carrey is about to add a little “oui” to his résumé, earning France’s highest honor for an actor.

Next year, at the 51st César Awards honoring excellence in French cinema, the 63-year-old actor will receive the Honorary César Award for his contributions to film, according to the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques.

The Grinch star will be in good company. According to Variety, other Hollywood legends like Julia Roberts, David Fincher, Christopher Nolan, David Fincher, Robert Redford, and George Clooney have also won the award.

The ceremony, which is often called the French equivalent of the Academy Awards, will be held in Paris on February 27.

In 2010, French Culture Minister Frédéric Mitterrand awarded Carrey the prestigious National Order of Arts and Letters medal for his significant contributions to art and film.

Jim Carrey’s Career Shifts From Blockbusters to Indies, Comedies to Drama…

Born in Canada, Carrey began in stand-up comedy and television, notably in In Living Color. He then achieved widespread film success in 1994 with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber.

“In these films, he creates exuberant, unrestrained and unforgettable characters that have become a core part of popular culture,” the French Academy said.

Jim Carrey in ‘Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls’ (Credit: Morgan Creek/Shutterstock)

Carrey then transitioned to dramatic roles in films like The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Man on the Moon, the latter two earning him Golden Globe awards for Best Actor.

“His career is marked by exceptional versatility: in film, he alternates between blockbusters and auteur cinema; on television, his moving and sensitive performance in the Showtime series Kidding once again confirmed the breadth of his talent,” the French Academy added.

Carrey has recently stepped back from acting but returned to play Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the ongoing Sonic franchise. He has also expressed interest in potential sequels to The Mask or How the Grinch Stole Christmas.