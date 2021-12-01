Jim Bob Duggar Tossed From Son’s Child Pornography Case By Judge Over Testimony About Josh’s Previous Abuse Case

Jim Bob Duggar is running for Senate in Arkansas right now, but there is a massive shadow hanging over his potential senate position. His son has been accused of some very heinous crimes. Josh Duggar is currently accused of possessing child pornography. Jim Bob has been quiet on the subject, with some quotes showing he was clearly aware and other quotes seeming to imply he had no idea of his son’s supposed activities.

Disclaimer: This article features a very triggering subject for many.

Sins of the Son

Josh Duggar’s trial officially starts on Wednesday in Arkansas, with the accusations in place being very far-reaching. 33-year-old Josh is facing two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. What makes this case stand out is the fact that Josh, who is the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was featured on the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting. The show was pulled from television when stories of Josh’s accusations of molestation of his sisters came to light in 2015. He was not charged for those accusations.

While testifying on Monday, Jim Bob said his son had come to him around 2002 to tell him some of his misdeeds, saying under oath, “He had told me that he had touched some of the girls, like, when they were sleeping, like, on the breast, like, over their clothes. They didn’t wake up.”

It seems pretty damning, but when pushed on the subject further during the trial, Jim Bob added that he couldn’t remember the “specifics” of the conversation. He was also quick to retract his statement by adding: “I mean, he didn’t use that – I don’t remember exactly the wording that he used. I can’t remember exactly how he said it.”

Retrograde Amnesia

Jim Bob also wanted to take the moment to praise his son, expressing that he and his wife were grateful he had come forth and spoken to them, rather than them “catching him in the act.” Jim Bob said, “Yes. We really felt like that they – that Josh – we were thankful that he came and told us what had happened, which was a big step, because we didn’t catch him doing something, but he came and told us. But he had crossed some lines and he was right at that age of curiosity of, you know, right at 14 years old where your hormones start kicking in”.

The whole thing plays out surreally, with the parents praising their child for something most would be utterly appalled by. It is a very strange thing to be on the fence about, and it has many people questioning Jim Bob’s desire to join the senate, as well as likely having a big impact on how that will play out for him. As a result of all this, it appears, Jim Bob will not be testifying on behalf of his son during the trial, while some of Josh’s siblings are planning to be called by the defense.

On the other hand, if Josh is found guilty, he is facing twenty years in prison with a $250,000 fine for each count. Even a famous last name and strong familial support cannot change that. But for now, how this will play out remains to be seen.