JFK’s Grandson Slams Julia Fox For ‘Disgusting, Desperate, and Dangerous’ Jackie Kennedy Costume

Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President JFK, refused to hold back as he slammed Julia Fox for her Jackie Kennedy costume.

The model/actress unveiled her costume on Oct. 30, which was Jackie Kennedy’s well-known stained pink suit that she wore on the day JFK was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

In an Oct. 31 post on X, Schlossberg shared his true opinion about Fox’s costume. “Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate, and dangerous,” JFK’s grandson declared. “I’m sure her late grandmother would agree.”

US President John F Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, carrying a bouquet of red roses, move down reception line, November 22nd, shortly after their arrival here. The First Lady is wearing a pink suit with matching hat. Hours later the President was assassinated (Photo by Getty Images)

JFK was assassinated while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963. His wife, Jackie, as well as Texas governor John Connally and his wife Nellie, were also in the vehicle.

The 35th president of the United States was fatally shot from the nearby Texas School Book Depository by former US Marine Lee Harvey Oswald.

Following the shooting, the motorcade drove to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where JFK was pronounced dead. Connally was also wounded during the assassination but recovered.

Dallas Police Department deputies later apprehended Oswald. He was assassinated two days later by Jack Ruby while moving through the basement of the Dallas Police Headquarters. Ruby died in prison while awaiting a new trial in 1967.

Julia Fox Addresses Criticism Over Her Jackie Kennedy Costume

After JFK’s grandson and others became vocally critical of her costume, Julia Fox addressed the situation by explaining why she chose the ensemble in the first place.

“I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the park suit,” Fox wrote in a post on Instagram, which featured photos of her wearing the costume. “Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’”

Julia Fox further stated, “The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation.”

Fox also praised Kennedy. “Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once.”

She then praised Kennedy as a woman who weaponized image and grace to expose brutality. “It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O.”