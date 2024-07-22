Jessie James Decker Talks ‘Downsizing’ Her ‘Playboy Melons’ After 4th Baby

Jessie James Decker says she’s considering having a breast reduction done not long after welcoming her fourth baby with her husband, Eric Decker.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, the “If You’re Up” hitmaker spoke about how she’s potentially “downsizing” her “Playboy” Melons” in the near future.

“I have def thought a lot about it. my mom did and she’s really happy with it. I know [my sister] Syd is going to as well,” Jessie James Decker explained, per Page Six. “Do I really think I will end up doing it? probably not. will I get small implants? 100%.”

She then stated she “enjoyed” the “Playboy Melons” while they lasted, but noted they “look way more natural” after breastfeeding her youngest son, Denver.

However, Jessie James Decker did point out that she’s not in any rush for surgery right now. “They look pretty good,” she explained. “Buttttt eventually I will want to downsize. And shoot, maybe by then I will have changed my mind and will take ‘em out… But I love big perky boobies.”

Page Six reported that the country music star showed off her “new boobies” while wearing a blue bikini in 2021. At the time, she and Eric had agreed that three kids was enough for both of them.

“I treated myself… to new boobies!” Jessie James Deck declared in the post. “After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!”

Jessie James Decker Did Have Breast Reduction Done in the Past

In the same blue bikini post in 2021, Jessie James Decker revealed that she had a breast reduction in the past.

“I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button,” she shared at the time. “But with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it. They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some.”

Jessie James Decker then said she felt great about her decision. However, in 2023, she admitted in a Q&A Instagram Stories session that she had some struggles with the implants during her recent pregnancy.

“I’ve had implants and nursed just fine,” she wrote in the since-expired Instagram Story, shared via PEOPLE. “I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another I wouldn’t have gone so big. Cus when I’m pregnant they get massive. Like quadruple in size.”

She went on to add, “Def will need a reduction in the future and will downsize. It was fun while it lasted. But phew dey bigz already and I’m over it. Give me some shmediumz.”