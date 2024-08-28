jessica-simpson-stuns-in-second-skin-catsuit-in-new-photos

There are still weeks left for summer weather. But reality star Jessica Simpson is getting a head start on her fall fashion. In her latest social media post, Simpson donned a floral print skin-tight catsuit. She also rocked a silverish fur coat.

“The fashion mogul 44, channeled her Texas roots in what appeared to be an impromptu photoshoot posted to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 26. She wore a second-skin Saint Laurent catsuit covered in a large rose print. The statement piece had a halter neckline and stomach cutout,” PEOPLE wrote.

Jessica Simpson Stuns in Newest Social Media Post

Things appear to be going well for Simpson, per her latest post. But according to one source close to her, what you see on social media is not reality. The source says that the people around her are concerned about her well-being.

“The people closest to her are very worried, even if they’re afraid to say it to her face,” the source told InTouch.

In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, the star revealed that she struggled with addictions to alcohol and stimulants. She has been sober since 2017. But the people in her inner circle fear that she could be heading towards a relapse.

“Jessica was absolutely not on point during her minimal public appearances. She doesn’t leave the house a lot and her look is devolving into Real Housewives territory. Like she’s constantly getting cosmetic surgery touch-ups. It’s not flattering, and people are afraid this could all end in tragedy,” the source said.

Singing Star Sends Warning to Britney Spears

Britney Spears was released from her conservatorship in 2021. And now she has the freedom to do what she wants. But now that she has freedom of choice, the pop star has reportedly been spending money frivolously. Singer Jessica Simpson sent a warning to Spears about the dangers of over-spending.

“Jessica acknowledges that she takes a lot of lavish vacays herself, which can get pricey fast — unless you got a Mama Bear who’s willing to help out at times, and it sounds like Jessica does. Anyway, they eventually land on Britney herself … and JS has thoughts,” TMZ wrote.

“When she’s presented with our reporting that Britney [Spears] spending way more than she’s making these days — especially when she’s jet-setting — Jess confesses … first-rate getaways can certainly burn a hole in people’s pockets, especially if you’re not careful.”