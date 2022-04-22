Jessica Simpson Seemingly Slurs Through Flonaze Ad, Fans Concerned

Fans are raising concerns about Jessica Simpson after the star posted a Flonase ad to her Instagram story. Some people noted that the actress seemed “fidgety” and “slurs her words” in the allergy medication ad.

Simpson’s ‘Embarrassing’ Flonase Ad

In the video ad, Simpson holds up a bottle of Flonase, an allergy relief nasal spray. “Hey, guys. Climate change is impossible to ignore, especially for my friends in LA — we know,” she says. “So many of us were affected by the wildfires a few years back, and now rising temperatures are always in the back of our minds.”

The actress goes on to list “some of the other effects of rising temperatures affecting us right now,” including “increased pollen count and the longer, harsher allergy seasons,” which she refers to as “invisible monsters.” She ends the video by saying that she has been using Flonase “for years,” and promotes Children’s Flonase.

So, why do some fans think this video is concerning? Simpson’s eyes frequently dart back and forth in the video, looking off-camera and stumbling over some words. Many people voiced their concerns and criticisms about Simpson’s performance.

“Painful to watch and sadly I love her,” remarked one person, who added, “Flonase please hire a professional. That was embarrassing to watch.” Another wrote, “Damn either hold the cue cards at eye level next time or have her memorize the script next time. This was awful.”

Fans Wonder If She Was ‘On Something’

While there were many critics, others expressed concern for the actress. “Hope you are ok, you seem to be on something, definitely odd behavior,” one person commented. “I love you but take that ad off!” someone else wrote. “You looked benzo’d out girl.”

One reason so many people assume Simpson was under the influence of something is due to her history of substance abuse. The star has been very open about her sobriety journey. In her 2020 memoir, Simpson revealed that she was addicted to alcohol and pills. She recently celebrated four years of sobriety in November of last year.

Despite Simpson’s stilted performance in the Flonase ad, it’s extremely unlikely that the actress was on drugs. Her slightly-bizarre appearance in the video is probably due to the fact that she didn’t rehearse her lines enough and had to read them off cue cards. This would explain why Simpson’s eyes kept moving back and forth and looking off-camera. All this speculation about the actress being “on something” is nothing more than mean-spirited gossip.

