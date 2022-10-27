Jessica Simpson’s Latest Post In Daisy Dukes Has Us Thinking About The Old Days

Jessica Simpson doesn’t do much acting these days, but a recent Instagram post has some of her fans reminiscing about her Hollywood days. More specifically, her role as Daisy Duke in 2005’s The Dukes of Hazzard.

Simpson Calls Back To ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Role In New Post

“Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” Simpson captioned a picture of herself, clad in a black-and-white striped sweater, matching cowboy boots, and Daisy Duke cut-off shorts. These shorts seem to be a nod to one of her biggest movie roles.

Simpson played the iconic character, who became famous for her short shorts, in a movie version of the classic ’80s show of the same name. The original TV series premiered in 1979 and starred Catherine Bach as Daisy, the Duke boys’ beautiful cousin.

Simpson’s Award-Winning Role

The Dukes of Hazzard, starring Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott, Willie Nelson, and Burt Reynolds, was Simpson’s acting debut. While commercially successful, the movie was not a hit with critics. It was included on a number of “Worst Movie” lists and was nominated for seven Golden Raspberry Awards.

However, Simpson did scoop a few favorable award nods for her role, including an MTV Movie Award nomination for Sexiest Performance and the Teen Choice Award trophy for Choice Breakout Female Star.

Fans Refer To Hit Single In Comments Section

Fans loved Simpson’s throwback outfit, leaving flame emojis in the comments section. “Need these boots!!!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “these boots are made for walking….” referencing the song Simpson recorded for the movie.

Simpson recorded a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” which boasts over 10 million streams on Spotify. It also won the People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Song from a Movie.”

What Is Simpson Doing Now?

Simpson has not starred in a movie since 2008’s Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous, but she continues to work on television. Her most recent role was voicing herself in an episode of the animated comedy Duncanville.

These days, Simpson is focused on her children—Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3—and her business ventures. The star oversees The Jessica Simpson Collection, which sells everything from clothing and shoes, to bedding.

While Simpson doesn’t seem to miss her days on movie sets, her recent Instagram post shows that the business mogul is still taking style cues from one of her most memorable onscreen roles.

